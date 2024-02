Point Pleasant, W.Va.-based Rivers Health added George Linsenmeyer, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Linsenmeyer is an interventional cardiologist with more than 40 years of experience in the field, according to a Feb. 1 news release from Rivers Health.

Dr. Linsenmeyer is also an associate professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington, W.Va.

Rivers Health is a nonprofit regional hospital and is part of the Marshall Health Network, according to its website.