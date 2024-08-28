Modern Heart and Vascular adds interventional cardiologist

Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular has added Devang Parikh, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Parikh is an interventional cardiologist who has specialized training in the treatment of valvular heart disease, according to an Aug. 27 news release.

Dr. Parikh's clinical and research interests include evaluating current transcatheter valve therapies and exploring innovative treatment methods.

He will see patients at Modern's location in Katy, Texas, the release said.

Modern Heart and Vascular has eight locations in Texas, including an imaging center and medical center, according to its website.