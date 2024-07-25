Dr. Zina Hajduczok joins Olympic Medical Heart Center

The Olympic Medical Heart Center added Zina Hajduczok, MD, to its cardiology team.

Dr. Hajduczok is a cardiologist and internal medicine specialist with more than 30 years of healthcare experience, according to a July 18 news release.

Dr. Hajduczok will join Kara Urnes, MD, Amir Kazerouninia, MD, and Ranjini Krishnan, MD, at Olympic Medical Center's cardiology staff.

She will see patients at the OMP Specialty Clinic in Port Angeles, Wash., and at the OMP Medical Office Building in Sequim, Wash., the release said.