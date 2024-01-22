Mahaska Health expands cardiology team

Oskaloosa, Iowa-based Mahaska Health added John Pargulski, DO, to its team of cardiologists.

Dr. Pargulski specializes in noninvasive cardiology and brings more than 20 years of experience with him, according to a Jan. 16 news release from Mahaska Health.

In addition, Dr. Pargulski helped create a telemedicine service and co-founded Neutrino Medical Inc., a medtech company.

Dr. Pargulski is certified in echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, vascular ultrasound interpretation and angiography, the release said.