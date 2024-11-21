Broward Health hires first chief of cardiology

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health Physician Group has hired Jose Baez-Escudero, MD, as its first-ever systemwide chief of cardiology, South Florida Hospital News reported Nov. 20.

Dr. Baez-Escudero, a cardiac electrophysiologist of more than 20 years, will also serve as the chief of cardiac electrophysiology for the system, according to the report.

He most recently served as the director of electrophysiology at Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital, where he developed the complex arrhythmia program. He also served in other leadership roles as the interim chair of cardiology and director of the cardiology fellowship program.

Dr. Baez-Escudero received his medical degree from the Universidad San Francisco de Quito College of Health Sciences in Ecuador. He completed an internal medicine residency at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.