Edinburg, Texas-based DHR Health has added Francis Dimtri, DO, to its cardiology staff.

Dr. Dimtri is double board-certified in internal medicine and cardiology, with a speciality in cardiac CT angiography, according to an Oct. 21 news release.

Dr. Dimtri is currently seeing patients at the DHR Health Heart Institute in Edinburg, Texas and will see patients at the institute's Mission, Texas, location in the future.