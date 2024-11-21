Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute taps 2 specialists

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Heart and Vascular Institute has added two new cardiology specialists to its team.

The practice has added advanced heart failure specialist Lekha Racharla, DO, and Amogh Joshi, DO, according to a Nov. 20 news release.

Dr. Racharla is board certified in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. She will be an integral part of Lehigh's women’s heart and vascular program, according to the release.

Dr. Joshi specializes in cardiology, cardiovascular imaging, cardio-oncology and cardiometabolic disease. He will join the practice after completing his training at Lehigh Valley Health Network.