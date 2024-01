Interventional cardiologist Charles Mayes Jr., MD, is set to join Southeast Health Medical Group's cardiology team.

Dr. Mayes previously served as director of the cardiovascular service line at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in Miramar Beach, Fla., according to a Jan. 23 news release from Southeast Health.

Dr. Mayes will join Southeast Health in July.

Southeast Health is a nonprofit community health system based in Dothan, Ala., according to its website.