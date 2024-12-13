Vitruvian Health adds endovascular cardiologist

Dalton, Ga.-based Hamilton Physician Group Cardiology, part of Vitruvian Health, has added Sonny Achtchi, DO, to its staff.

Dr. Achtchi is an interventional and endovascular cardiologist, treating heart-related issues including coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation and arterial blockages, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

In addition, Dr. Achtchi is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions