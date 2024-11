Centennial Heart at TriStar StoneCrest has added Kazeen Abdullah, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Abdullah is a cardiologist with an interest in cardiovascular disease prevention, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

Dr. Abdullah is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine.

Centennial Heart at TriStar StoneCrest is part of Smyrna, Tenn.-based TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center.