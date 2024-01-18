Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute adds cardiologist

Lisa Weiss Forbess, MD, joined the Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

Dr. Forbess is a non-invasive cardiologist with expertise in echocardiography, valvular heart disease and heritable disorders of the heart and aorta, according to a Jan. 16 news release from Baptist Health.

Before joining Baptist Health, Dr. Forbess served as medical director of adult congenital heart disease and heart disease in pregnancy at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore as well as associate professor of internal medicine at the school.

Dr. Forbess will see patients at Baptist Health Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute locations in Miami and Coral Gables, Fla., the release said.