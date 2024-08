Franciscan Physician Network adds interventional cardiologist

Asad Torabi, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network, according to an Aug. 14 report by Portage.Life.

Dr. Torabi’s clinical interests include coronary artery disease, aortic valve stenosis, mitral regurgitation, structural heart disease and sports cardiology.

He will see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Cardiology locations in Dyer and Crown Point, Ind.

Franciscan Physician Network serves patients throughout Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, according to its website.