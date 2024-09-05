WVU adds 4 cardiac, thoracic surgeons

The Morgantown-based West Virginia University Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery and the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute have added four new surgeons, according to a Sept. 4 report from My Buckhannon.

Goya Raikar, MD, joined the division of cardiac surgery at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He specializes in the advancement of complex adult cardiac surgery with a focus on minimally invasive and robotic techniques. He joins WVU Medicine from the DeBakey Heart Surgery Center of Wauwatosa, Wis.-based Froedtert Hospital, where he served as chief of cardiothoracic surgery.

Nick Baker, MD, joined the faculty at Ruby Memorial and WVU Medicine United Hospital Center from University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, where he served as director of robotic thoracic surgery.

Nida Bham, MD, specializes in benign and malignant diseases of the lung and esophagus and thoracic surgical education.

Saiesh Voppuru, MD, will be joining the Morgantown-based faculty in the fall, and he will also work closely with the teams at Ruby and the WVU Cancer Institute.