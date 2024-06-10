Maury Regional Medical Center adds interventional cardiologist

Najeeb Ahmed, MD, an interventional cardiologist, joined the Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmed is board certified in both cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, according to a June 3 news release.

The staff at Maury Regional Health includes 13 heart specialists. The Heart Center offers services including diagnostic and interventional procedures to pacemaker and defibrillator implants

Dr. Ahmed is a cardiologist with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Columbia (Tenn.), the release said.