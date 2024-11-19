Bayhealth adds cardiologist

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth Medical Group has hired cardiologist Jennifer Eakin, DO, to its team of clinicians at Bayhealth Heart and Vascular, the Cape Gazette reported Nov. 18.

Dr. Eakin is a non-invasive cardiologist. She comes to Bayhealth after six years of private practice in Dover.

She earned her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and completed her internal medicine residency and cardiovascular fellowship at Frankford Hospitals in Philadelphia and Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Brown Mills, N.J., respectively.