South Miami, Fla.-based MyCardiologist added Linda Koshy, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Koshy is a general and interventional cardiologist, specializing in managing complex coronary artery disease and endovascular medicine, according to an Oct. 15 news release.

Dr. Koshy most recently worked at a multi-specialty practice in New York.

MyCardiologist supports nine locations in Florida, according to its website.