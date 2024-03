Central Carolina Cardiology adds Dr. Scott Denardo

Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Cardiology added Scott Denardo, MD, to its team of cardiologists.

Dr. Denardo previously worked as an interventional cardiologist at FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst, N.C., according to a March 4 news release from Central Carolina Cardiology.

In addition, Dr. Denardo also serves as a clinical associate in the division of cardiovascular medicine at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.

His clinical interests include coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure/cardiomyopathies, cardiac valve disease, arrhythmias, vascular disease, pericardial disease, systemic hypertension and cardiac rehabilitation/physical conditioning, the release said.