HRMC Physicians Clinic adds Dr. Kevin Vaska

The Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center Physicians Clinic has expanded its cardiology staff with the addition of Kevin Vaska, MD, according to a Nov. 2 report by The Huron Daily Plainsman.

Dr. Vaska has served as an outreach physician at the HRMC Physicians Clinic since 2004.

Dr. Vaska recently closed his cardiology practice in Sioux Falls, S.D., and will expand his availability at HRMC.

Huron Regional Medical Center is a nonprofit organization serving more than 37,000 individuals across South Dakota, according to its website.