Baxter Health adds interventional cardiologist

Interventional cardiologist Zaid Alirhayim, MD, has joined the Baxter Health Cardiovascular Clinic.

Dr. Alirhayim specializes in treating patients with valvular heart disease, structural heart disease, complex and high-risk coronary artery disease, according to an Oct. 10 news release.

He will join Michael Camp, MD, Akihiro Kobayashi, MD, Jamon Pruitt, MD, Patrick Tobbia, MD, and Otis Warr, MD, at the clinic.

Baxter Health is a nonprofit health system with more than 40 locations across Arkansas and Missouri, according to its website.