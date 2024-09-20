Dr. Michael Lee joins Griffin Hospital as cardiology chief

Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Hospital has named interventional cardiologist Michael Lee, MD, as chief of cardiology.

Dr. Lee has more than 25 years of experience, previously serving as director of cardiology at Los Angeles-based Mission Community Hospital and as medical director at Cerritos, Calif.-based Carelon Health, according to a Sept. 19 news release.

In addition, Dr. Lee has served as clinical instructor and associate director for interventional cardiology research at the UCLA School of Medicine.

Dr. Lee is board-certified in internal medicine, clinical cardiology and interventional cardiology.

Griffin Faculty Practice supports six primary care locations throughout Connecticut, the release said.