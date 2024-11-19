Saint Mary's Regional Health System adds interventional cardiologist

Russellville, Ark.-based Saint Mary’s Regional Health System has added Sabeeda Kadavath, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Kadavath is an interventional cardiologist and offers services including coronary angiography, minimally invasive coronary interventions and advanced heart monitoring, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

In addition, Dr. Kadavath is experienced in structural heart disease management, such as valve repair and replacement.

Dr. Kadavath is an active member of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, the release said.