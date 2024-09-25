Dr. Steven Lorch joins Modern Heart and Vascular

Humble, Texas-based Modern Heart and Vascular has added Steven Lorch, MD, to its staff.

Dr. Lorch is a pediatric cardiologist who specializes in providing care to fetuses, infants, children and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities, including congenital heart defects, heart muscle disorders, rhythm disturbances and hypertension, according to a Sept. 25 news release.

Dr. Lorch has been in practice for more than 20 years. He previously served as the assistant head of the Pediatric Echocardiography Laboratory at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.

Modern Heart and Vascular has eight locations in Texas, including an imaging center and medical center, according to its website.