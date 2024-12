Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group has added Patrick Azcarate, MD, to its staff, according to a Dec. 1 report by South Florida Hospital News.

Dr. Azcarate specializes in general cardiology, cardio-oncology and imaging. He completed his internal medicine residency and a clinical research track at the University of California San Francisco.

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Cardiology Group is part of Baptist Health.