Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates adds Dr. Wafi Momin

Houston Methodist Cardiology Associates at Sugar Land (Texas) is adding Wafi Momin, DO, to its staff, according to a March 19 report by Fort Bend Herald.

Dr. Momin is a cardiologist who specializes in treating a range of conditions including carotid artery disease, chest pain, cholesterol disorders, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, diagnostic cardiac catheterization, echocardiography, hypertension, nuclear cardiology, palpitations/arrhythmias, peripheral vascular disease, preventive cardiology, stress testing, structural heart disease and valvular heart disease.

Dr. Momin will begin seeing patients April 8, the report said.

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital has more than 950 physicians and specialists, according to its website.