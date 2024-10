Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth has added Faraz Kazmi, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Kazmi is an interventional cardiologist certified in cardiac CT, nuclear cardiology and RPVI, according to an Oct. 21 news release.

His special interests include cardiometabolic syndrome, complex coronary interventions, intravascular imaging and preventive cardiology.

Dr. Kazmi joins the Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center in Rockford, Ill., the release said.