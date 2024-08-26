Tennessee medical center adds 2 cardiologists

Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Medical Center has added two cardiologists to its staff.

Darshini Patel, DO, is focused on general cardiology. She is associated with Vanderbilt Heart-Columbia (Tenn.), according to a news release from the medical center.

Victoria Thomas Martin, MD, is an interventional cardiologist. She is associated with Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Columbia (Tenn.).

With the additions, Maury Regional Medical Center's staff includes 15 heart specialists. Its heart center offers a vast array of cardiac services ranging from diagnostic and interventional procedures to pacemaker and defibrillator implants, the release said.