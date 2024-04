AdventHealth Hendersonville (N.C.) added Eduardo Balcells, MD, to serve as medical director of cardiology.

In addition to serving as medical director, Dr. Balcells will also lead the creation of the new interventional cardiology program at AdventHealth Hendersonville, according to an April 8 news release from AdventHealth.

Dr. Balcells has nearly 30 years of experience in the cardiology field and has been nationally recognized for his patient care, research and education.