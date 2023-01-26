4 new cardiology ASCs

Here are four newly opened or proposed cardiology-focused ASCs reported by Becker's since Jan. 12:

Tri-City Cardiology has opened a 15,745-square-foot, cardiovascular-focused ASC: Tri-City Surgical Centers in Mesa, Ariz.

Florida-based private equity firm Viper Partners is opening a mergers and acquisitions department focused on deals in the cardiology space. The firm opted to enter the industry due to a low concentration of private equity in cardiology, an aging population and new changes to Medicare and Medicaid rules.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, plans to build an outpatient cardiovascular surgery center in the city that is projected to open in early 2025.