4 new cardiology ASCs

Here are four newly opened or proposed cardiology-focused ASCs reported by Becker's since Jan. 12:

    1. Tri-City Cardiology has opened a 15,745-square-foot, cardiovascular-focused ASC: Tri-City Surgical Centers in Mesa, Ariz. 

 

    1. Florida-based private equity firm Viper Partners is opening a mergers and acquisitions department focused on deals in the cardiology space. The firm opted to enter the industry due to a low concentration of private equity in cardiology, an aging population and new changes to Medicare and Medicaid rules. 

 

    1. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, plans to build an outpatient cardiovascular surgery center in the city that is projected to open in early 2025.

 

    1. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine debuted its "clinic of the future" at the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute Outpatient Cardiology Clinic at Palos Heights, Ill.-based Palos Hospital. Here are more details on the center. 

 

 

