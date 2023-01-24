Tri-City Cardiology opens new cardiovascular ASC

Tri-City Cardiology has opened a new 15,745-square-foot cardiovascular-focused ASC, Tri-City Surgical Centers, in Mesa, Ariz.

Tri-City Cardiology has 28 physicians in the Phoenix metropolitan area, where it has been serving patients since 1979.

The new Mesa-based ASC has four operating rooms and will provide cardiac interventional procedures, electrophysiology procedures, loop recorder implants and stenting.

The new location will be focused on patient safety and quality outcomes, and will allow physicians to schedule patients for procedures in a more timely manner, according to a Jan. 24 press release.