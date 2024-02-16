Where ASC transactions are heating up

Although 68% of the ASC market remains independent, the industry saw continued consolidation in 2023, according to a recent report from VMG Health.

The market saw individual transactions by large ASC platform players, as well as lower-middle-market level.

Here are eight major deals to know in 2023, according to the report.

1. In February, United Musculoskeletal Partners partnered with two orthopedic practices based in Dallas-Fort Worth —- All-Star Orthopaedics, with four clinic locations, and OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons, with five clinics and one ASC.

2. In May, Hartford HealthCare acquired two ASCs in Connecticut. Hartford HealthCare acquired 70.6% of Trumbull, Conn.-based Surgery Center of Fairfield County and 51% of Torrington, Conn.-based Litchfield Hills Surgery Center.

3. In June, Covenant Physician Partners expanded its Southern California footprint through a new merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.

4. In September, Unifeye Vision Partners acquired Insight Vision Group and its 10 clinics and two multispecialty ASCs.

5. In September, Surgery Partners acquired San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center and its nine operating entities and 25 physician partners.

6. In October, TriasMD, the parent company of DISC Surgery Centers, acquired Pinnacle Surgery Center in Walnut Creek, Calif.

7. In October, newly founded, private equity-backed SurgNet Health Partners acquired two ASCs in Michigan and Ohio — Dearborn, Mich.-based Executive Ambulatory Surgery Center and Warren, Ohio-based Lippy Surgery Center. Additionally, a $50 million equity check was syndicated to launch the platform.

8. In November, Regent Surgical Health acquired majority ownership in Beaverton-based Oregon Surgical Institute.