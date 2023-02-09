United Musculoskeletal Partners gains 9 Texas clinics, ASC

United Musculoskeletal Partners, an orthopedic-focused management services organization, has acquired Texas-based All-Star Orthopaedics and OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons.

All-Star Orthopaedics has four locations in Irving, Southlake, Flower Mound and Alliance. OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons has five locations and an ASC in Carrollton, Frisco, Plano and Denton, according to a Feb. 9 news release from the MSO.

With the addition of these two practices, UMP now supports 223 physicians and 372 providers across Texas, Georgia and Colorado.