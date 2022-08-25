USPI, HCA and Surgery Partners further consolidate: 9 deals in 2022

The ASC industry, like the rest of the healthcare industry, is increasingly consolidating amid rising operating costs.

Established companies — including United Surgical Partners International, Surgery Partners, SCA Health and HCA Healthcare — have made big moves this year, acquiring more centers for their portfolio.

Here are nine moves to know:

1. HCA Healthcare acquired an interest in San Antonio-based Stone Oak Surgery Center, in collaboration with 11 physician partners.

2. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of SCA Health, acquired Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI to own 100 percent of the company's voting shares.

3. Optum, parent company of USPI, received clearance to buy Auburndale, Mass.-based independent physician organization Atrius Health, which includes 30 locations.

4. USPI and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs.

5. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock — both co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners.

6. Surgery Partners is joining with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs at Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations.

7. Optum purchased Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, for $300 million.

8. HCA acquired MD Now Urgent Care, Florida's largest network of urgent care centers, expanding its reach into the booming outpatient and primary care sectors.