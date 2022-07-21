Optum deal brings 2022 acquisition spending to nearly $8B

Optum's $300 million purchase of Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, brings Optum's acquisition deal total this year to nearly $8 billion.

Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy and lab and imaging services.

Four Optum deals reported by Becker's this year include:

1. In March, Optum's spent $5.4 billion to acquire home healthcare business LHC Group.

2. At the end of March, Optum acquired Florida-based outpatient mental health provider Refresh Mental Health, which has more than 300 outpatient sites in 37 states. Though financial terms of the transaction haven't officially been disclosed, Behavioral Health Business reported that sources said the purchase price was over $1 billion.

3.In early April, Optum finalized a deal to acquire Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a multispecialty practice based in Houston. Financial details weren't disclosed, but In October 2019, Kelsey-Seybold was estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

4. In late April, Optum was cleared to purchase Atrius Health, a Massachusetts physician organization with 30 practice locations and 645 physicians and primary care providers, for 223 percent more than its original $73 million offer, bringing the price tag to $236 million.