HCA acquires 6th ASC in San Antonio

HCA Healthcare acquired an interest in San Antonio-based Stone Oak Surgery Center, in collaboration with 11 physician partners.

The multispecialty ASC offers services in orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and spinal surgery, according to a news release shared with Becker's. It spans 5,970 square feet and includes two operating rooms, one procedure room, three pre-op bays and five post-anesthesia bays.

The ASC was acquired June 1, according to the news release. It is HCA's sixth in the San Antonio area and 153rd nationwide.