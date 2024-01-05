Optum's busy start to 2024 

Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, already is poised to make two major moves in 2024.

Optum is eyeing the acquisition of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic, which operates 11 locations and an ASC. The partnership aims to stabilize the financial losses the clinic experienced in the last 12 months, despite a 15% cut in the physician owners' compensation more than a year ago.

According to a Dec. 28 notice from the Oregon Health Authority, physicians would seek employment elsewhere if the transaction is not completed, decreasing care access in the area.

The move would be in line with Optum's aggressive physician acquisition strategy. The company added 20,000 physicians to its portfolio and inked three major physician deals in 2023.

Additionally, Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health ended their administrative partnership. The partnership aimed to improve inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management.

Optum formed similar partnerships with three other health systems in the last year with Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, Owensboro (Ky.) Health and ProHealth Care.