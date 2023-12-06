Optum looks to physicians: 3 key moves in 2023 

Optum, the largest employer of physicians in the country, has doubled down on its physician acquisition strategy in 2023.

The company added 20,000 physicians this year — bringing the company's total portfolio to 90,000.

Here are three major physician deals:

1. In September, shareholders from Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys, a home health and hospice provider, approved a $3.3 billion acquisition by Optum.

2. In February, Optum acquired Middletown, N.Y.-based multispecialty physician group Crystal Run Healthcare and its 400 providers across 30 locations. Crystal Run provides care across nearly 50 specialties in the Hudson Valley and lower Catskill region of New York.

3. Also in February, UnitedHealth Group closed on a multimillion-dollar deal to acquire home health and hospice company LHC Group, adding to Optum's value-based care services.