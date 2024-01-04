Optum, SSM end partnership

UnitedHealth Group-run Optum and St. Louis-based SSM Health have terminated their administrative partnership, an SSM Health spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

The partnership, announced in October 2021, was formed with goals of improving inpatient care management, digital transformation and revenue cycle management.

The health system declined to provide any additional information on the split when asked Jan. 3.

Optum formed similar partnerships with three other health systems in the last year: Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, Owensboro (Ky.) Health and ProHealth Care. It also added a total of 20,000 physicians and acquired three physician groups in 2023, ending the year with nearly 90,000 affiliated physicians.

Optum's ASC operator branch, SCA Health, now has more than 320 surgical facilities and 9,200 physicians, establishing itself as a leading force in the ASC industry.

Optum is planning significant moves in 2024. The company reportedly is considering the acquisition of the physician-owned Corvallis (Ore.) Clinic, which operates 11 locations and an ASC.