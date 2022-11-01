Biggest ASC deals in October 

The five biggest deals in October that ASC leaders need to know:

1. Real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Destin (Fla.) Surgery Center. Flagship will provide property management and asset management services to the 12,691-square-foot multispecialty center.

2. Atlas Healthcare Partners and Banner Health partnered in the acquisition of two Arizona ASCs in Scottsdale and Tucson.

Scottsdale-based acquisition Banner Surgery Center features two operating rooms and provides pain management and spine services with two physician investors. Tucson-based acquisition Banner Cardiovascular Center was converted from a laboratory to an ASC that focuses on vascular and endovascular surgery.

3. Private equity firm Olympus Partners inked an agreement to acquire ophthalmology management services organization EyeSouth Partners.

EyeSouth Partners' network spans 11 states and covers more than 155 locations. The more than 270 physicians with EyeSouth Partners will remain investors along with Olympus and management.

4. National Medical Billing Services acquired MedTek, an ASC revenue cycle management provider.

The acquisition will enhance RCM company National Medical Billing Services' offerings for ASCs, surgical practices and anesthesia groups.

5. Agora Realty and Management in Calabasas, Calif., acquired a 75,000-square-foot medical office building in Tarzana, Calif., for $30 million.