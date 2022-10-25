Flagship Health acquires Destin Surgery Center

Real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Trust acquired Destin (Fla.) Surgery Center, according to an Oct. 25 announcement in The Destin Log.

Destin Surgery Center's renovated space is 12,691 square feet. It offers a variety of specialities including ENT, orthopedics, gastroenterology and general surgery. It is an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Flagship will provide property management and asset management services.