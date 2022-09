Private equity firm Olympus Partners inked an agreement to acquire ophthalmology management services organization EyeSouth Partners.

EyeSouth Partners' network spans 11 states and covers more than 155 locations. The more than 270 physicians with EyeSouth Partners will remain investors along with Olympus and management, the private equity firm said in a Sept. 30 news release.

Olympus Partners was founded in 1900 and manages in excess of $8.5 billion in industries from healthcare to manufacturing.