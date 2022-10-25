National Medical Billing Services inks acquisition to expand ASC revenue offerings

National Medical Billing Services has acquired MedTek, an ASC revenue cycle management provider, the company said Oct. 25.

MedTek was founded in 2001 and offers medical transcription, coding, billing and other software products to ASCs in nearly 50 states. It employs more than 100 surgical coders through a management tool and interactive dashboard.

The acquisition will enhance RCM company National Medical Billing Services' offerngs for ASCs, surgical practices and anesthesia groups.

The deal marks National Medical Billing Services' fourth transaction since January 2021, including a partnership with private investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

"We are constantly evaluating strategies to add value for clients, and we are ecstatic to partner with the MedTek team to further expand our offering," Nader Samii, National Medical’s CEO said in a news release shared with Becker's. "MedTek brings unmatched, ASC-specific medical transcription, surgical coding and related revenue cycle software and services, which are all extremely complementary to National Medical’s existing portfolio."