5 recent ASC acquisitions

Here are five recent ambulatory surgery center acquisitions reported since mid-September:

Dallas-based investment firm Ridgeline Capital Partners acquired a 70,000-square-foot medical office building in Irving, Texas.

An outpatient healthcare real estate firm acquired two medical office buildings from Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

Montecito Medical Real Estate recently gained a four-building property portfolio in Little Rock, Ark.

Municipal Acquisitions purchased a 60,000-square-foot facility that houses a pediatric ASC.

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System acquired a medical office building in Bridgewater, N.J., and expanded on a joint venture with Hunterdon Healthcare to take a stake in an existing surgery center.

