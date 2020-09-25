Firm acquires new Children's National outpatient center featuring ASC — 5 details

Municipal Acquisitions purchased a 60,000-square-foot facility that houses a pediatric ASC.

What you should know:

1. The real estate investment firm acquired Children's National Prince George's County, a three-story building in Lanham, Md.

2. Children's National began accepting patients at the pediatric outpatient and specialty care center July 22.

3. It is Washington, D.C.-based Children's National's largest regional outpatient facility.

4. The built-to-suit facility's ASC portion opened in August, and infusion services will be offered starting in November.

5. Municipal Acquisitions restructured the original lease with Children's National to provide eventual lien-free ownership and lower overall occupancy costs.

