Developer purchases, redeveloping surgery center in North Carolina

Medical real estate developer Lindbrook Development Services purchased a former surgery center in Greensboro, N.C., and is doing an extensive renovation of the property, the Triad Business Journal reports.

The property will eventually house Cone Health's OrthoCare Greensboro. Cone Health Medical Group has 17 affiliated providers.

Details on the new location are still undisclosed, but Lindbrook Founder and President Jim Marshall commented on the space, saying, "It takes a long time to find the right property."

