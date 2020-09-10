Atlantic Health System acquires stake in ASC
Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System acquired a medical office building in Bridgewater, N.J., and expanded on a joint venture with Hunterdon Healthcare to take a stake in an existing surgery center, Patch reports.
Atlantic Health System plans to remodel the building, which formerly was a bank, to suit its needs. The health system expects to move into the space in the first quarter of 2021.
Additionally, Atlantic expanded its joint venture with Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare and took an ownership stake in a surgery center and an imaging center on the west side of the building.
