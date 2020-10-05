Kettering closes surgery center at Ohio hospital, promises to build new facility

Xenia, Ohio-based Greene Memorial Hospital closed its surgery center in March and stopped providing intensive care in February because of concerns about the building's age, the Springfield News-Sun reports.

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network discontinued services at the building, but plans to build a new facility in Xenia that is expected to reintroduce the services and provide "sustainability for decades to come," said Kettering representative Jimmy Phillips.

Mr. Phillipssaid Greene Memorial couldn't retain its surgery center or intensive care services without major financial investment. Greene Memorial is 75 years old.

Greene County officials decided in October to continue collecting on a levy that was passed in 2018 to support Greene Memorial Hospital. The commissioners debated discontinuing the levy because of the reduced service load. Commissioner Bob Glaser said: "We're waiting to see what Ketering is going to do with Greene Memorial. They haven't told us and we don't know. Until we get that information we're sort of standing pat. It's kind of a game of checkers and the next move is up to Kettering."

County commissioners passed a resolution June 25 demanding the hospital reinstate the services by Sept. 1. Kettering Health did not reinstate the services.

Kettering has not yet announced plans for the new facility in Xenia.

