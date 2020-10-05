Dallas, Chicago investors acquire medical office building in Texas; ASC being developed

Dallas-based investment firm Ridgeline Capital Partners acquired a 70,000-square-foot medical office building in Irving, Texas, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ridgeland acquired the building through a joint venture with Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street.

The building was built in 2019 and will soon feature an ASC. The campus is more than 80 percent leased to Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center.

