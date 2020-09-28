Montecito acquires new 4-building property portfolio with ASC — 5 details

Montecito Medical Real Estate recently gained a four-building property portfolio in Little Rock, Ark., according to a report from Rebusiness Online.

Here are some key figures about the building:

The 72,566-square-foot buildings were fully leased to Arkansas Urology. The complex has three medical office buildings and one ambulatory surgery center. Medical buildings include a 37,718-square-foot clinic, a 6,723-square-foot cancer treatment center and a 12,475-square-foot outpatient clinic. The ASC is 15,650 square feet. It's 7 miles west of downtown Little Rock and 2 miles from Baptist Health-Little Rock Hospital.

Details about the sales price weren't immediately available.

