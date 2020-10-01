Firm acquires 2 outpatient buildings from Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates

An outpatient healthcare real estate firm acquired two medical office buildings from Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, according to an Oct. 1 press release.

Five things to know:

1. Flagship Healthcare Properties acquired the buildings in Montgomery, Ala., and Prattville, Ala., through its private real estate investment trust.

2. The property portfolio includes 10 operating suites, three procedure rooms, four X-ray rooms and eight exam rooms, as well as a pathology lab.

3. Flagship will provide property management and asset management services as the buildings' new owner.

4. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, which holds an estimated 70 percent market share in the greater Montgomery area, will continue occupying both properties under long-term leases.

5. United Bank provided financing for the acquisition. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

