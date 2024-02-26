USPI's rise to the top

United Surgical Partners International has solidified itself as a market leader in the ASC segment, operating the most centers and affiliating with the highest number of physicians of any chain in the U.S.

Here is how various aspects of the Tenet Healthcare-owned ambulatory care segment have changed over the last five years:

Number of facilities:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of ASCs 260 308 399 442 461

Surgical volume growth:

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Change in surgical case volume +3.3% -15.2% +15.6% +2% +5.6%

End-of-year net revenue:

USPI has grown nearly 126% since 2011, when it had 204 ASCs in its portfolio. The company aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025.

Tenet Healthcare is based in Dallas.