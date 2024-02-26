ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

USPI's rise to the top

Paige Haeffele -  

United Surgical Partners International has solidified itself as a market leader in the ASC segment, operating the most centers and affiliating with the highest number of physicians of any chain in the U.S. 

Here is how various aspects of the Tenet Healthcare-owned ambulatory care segment have changed over the last five years: 

Number of facilities:

Year

 2019 

 2020 

  2021 

 2022 

 2023 

 Number of ASCs 

260

308

399

442

461 

Surgical volume growth:

Year

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

 Change in surgical case volume 

 +3.3% 

 -15.2% 

 +15.6% 

 +2% 

 +5.6% 

End-of-year net revenue:

Year

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

 EOY earnings 

 $2.2 billion 

 $2 billion  

 $2.7 billion 

 $3.2 billion 

 $3.9 billion 

USPI has grown nearly 126% since 2011, when it had 204 ASCs in its portfolio. The company aims to have 575 to 600 ASCs by the end of 2025.

Tenet Healthcare is based in Dallas.

